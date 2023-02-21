Biometric cuffs being introduced to US county jail

A county sheriff’s office in the U.S. state of Georgia is going to put biometric wrist bracelets on its jail inmates.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s office have bought hardware and software from Talitrix that will tell jailers the biometrics of inmates as well as their location – including proximity to fellow prisoners.

According to the vendor, the system, called Inside the Walls, was created at the 2021 request of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office sought it out in order to address staffing shortages and protect inmates and corrections officers, according to the announcement.

No other details about the deal have been revealed.

Talitrix was founded in 2020, and is based in Atlanta.

The market for prison electronic-monitoring programs in Europe, North American and Latin America does not inspire awe, likely because governments typically put a low priority on spending for jails and prisons.

In the three top regions, revenue will have grown 7.9 percent on an annual compounded basis between now and 2026, according to a 2021 report by Berg Insight, an IoT market researcher.

Berg has said revenue will have grown from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2025.

