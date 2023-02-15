ID management vendors create services for vulnerable war refugees

A UK onboarding company says it is making its software and services available to protect refugees from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zenoo‘s Freedom ID Check platform is being used to verify the identities of people registering to host those fleeing the war.

Freedom ID is a nonprofit consortium that includes Vouched, VU Security, GBG, Shufti Pro, Desko and other ID verification and management vendors.

In the rush to get as many people as possible – including unaccompanied minors — under a safe and dry roof, not all hosts’ identities are being verified by the government or aid agencies, according to the company.

Knowing who a host is makes it easier to weed out undesirable applicants to track hosts and to prosecute criminals. These ID verifications will be needed for years, Zenoo CEO Stuart Watkins says.

It is a concern because adult and child refugees are vulnerable any number of calamities until they can find long-term stable housing. Many find themselves in temporary housing for extended periods, which adds to their chance of being victimized.

