Smart Engines OCR now reads credit card numbers in more formats

A neural networks has been developed by Smart Engines as part of an upgrade to its Smart Code Engine 2.0 SDK to easily scan and read credit card numbers printed in any form including handwritten ones.

In announcing the development, the company says a customer can make a point-of-sale payment by just pointing their camera at the credit card number, and then confirming the transaction as the numbers are recognized by the scanner in real time.

Used in mobile applications and downloadable from App Store or Google Play, the AI-based scanner can read credit card numbers with 13, 15, 16, 18 and even 19 digits. The numbers are recognized on the user’s device in real-time and automatically.

According to the company, the solution facilitates data entry by a user on any system while making digital payment via a browser. The data so entered is safe and secure as it is not shared with any third party.

“The credit card number scanner is another cutting-edge technology from the Smart Engines team of scientists,” says Smart Engines CEO Vladimir Arlazarov. “It is the highlight of the updated version of our Smart Code Engine 2.0 product. The credit card number scanner completely changes the input process and makes it more convenient than ever.”

“Nobody likes to type in a number by hand. Smart Engines OCR takes the hassle out of the process by instantly recognizing the number combination and entering it into the payment form. All they have to do is confirm the payment.”

In February, Smart Engines announced it had secured a U.S. patent for a new on-device document recognition solution.

Article Topics

AI | document reader | OCR | payments | SDK | Smart Engines