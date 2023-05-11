Digital driver’s license getting closer in Philippines

There is no date yet, but the Philippines government says it has a mobile driver’s license “set to launch soon.”

An announcement on the government’s marketing site quotes the head of the Land Transportation Office saying the digital document will be an alternative, not a replacement, for physical cards.

The cards are in short supply, according to the government.

Government officials also are digitizing the PhilID physical ID card. They also are considering biometric border checks.

Manila is making the digital driver’s license available through and ID portal that leaders are calling a super app. It is a place online where people can more efficiently do multiple pieces of business with the government.

The LTO’s portal already utilizes face biometrics from Dermalog for driver’s license applications and renewals. A similar biometric process could, at least in theory, be used for mDL issuance.

Other portals, such as the United States’ Login.gov, have the goal of becoming a single portal for all of government transactions.

To the west across the South China Sea, Singapore launched an mDL for professional drivers in April.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | driver's license | mDL | Philippines