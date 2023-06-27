No dismissal in unique face biometric court fight in NYC

A New York City lawsuit will continue over the legality of using face-matching algorithms to score points in a corporate tiff.

A judge has decided not to dismiss a case (653793/2022) resulting from a New York City property owner and manager who is using facial recognition systems to prevent attorneys from opposing law firms from entering said properties.

A large eloquence of attorneys who have been rebuffed at Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues want the defendant and Madison Square Garden Entertainment CEO James Dolan to cease and desist.

As evidenced by a number of media interviews, Dolan will do neither until ordered.

The judge tossed Dolan’s argument that the bounced attorneys that held bum tickets the moment that MSGE announced its policy targeting lawyers working for firms that are opposing the company in court.

The ins and outs of the case are many and murky, but besides not dismissing, the judge ordered MSGE to pay one affected barrister $662.35 in lost tickets and compensation, according to trade publication Law360.

It’s at least the second court decision in the matter not to go Dolan’s way.

