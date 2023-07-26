Grace period but no extension for linking SIMs to digital ID in Philippines

SIMs not yet registration in the Philippines are expected to be deactivated, with Tuesday’s deadline to link mobile accounts to the national digital ID passing and no extension granted, reports Inquirer.

The country’s National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) says that 105.9 million mobile subscribers, representing 63 percent of all active mobile phone numbers, have been registered. The NTC had set a goal of registering between 100 million and 110 million SIMs by the deadline.

Reports earlier this year indicated nearly 169 million active SIMs in the country, and a slower than hoped for pace to their linkage with the PhilID digital ID prompted a registration extension.

A statement from the NTC, however, says that the country’s telecoms have said “that almost all of their SIMs with active users have already registered.” The agency said it would deactivate unregistered SIMs at midnight on Tuesday, and make the move permanent on July 31. In the interim, however, SIMs can be reactivated or registered, according to the statement.

The NTC said it will not grant an extension, but rather that people have a 5-day grace period to connect their PhilID and SIM, Panay News reports. During that time, incoming SMS functionality is maintained so users can receive a one-time password during registration.

Those whose SIMs are fully deactivated will have to purchase a new one to receive mobile telecommunication services, and register their PhilID at that point.

