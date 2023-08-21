Biometrics Institute announces online public discussion on ethical use of AI

On September 13, the Biometrics Institute will hold an hour-long virtual discussion on different aspects related to Artificial Intelligence, biometrics, privacy and ethics.

Dubbed “On The Pulse (OTP) Conversation,” the event to take place from 7:30-8:30 a.m. BST, will be open to members of the public, and will examine the responsible and ethical use of AI and biometrics, the Institute says in an announcement. Participation for non-members will require prior registration.

Resource persons will also look at measures that must be put in place to ensure data privacy as well as some important points to note for policy makers.

“The use of AI and biometrics is rapidly evolving, and it is important to have a conversation about the responsible and ethical use of these technologies,” says Isabelle Moeller, CEO of the Biometrics Institute. “This conversation will bring together experts from a variety of fields to discuss the key issues and challenges, and to develop recommendations for how to ensure that AI and biometrics are used in a way that people’s privacy and rights are protected.”

To be moderated by Terry Aulich, head of privacy expert group (PEG) at the Biometrics Institute, the conversation will feature panelists experienced in the topics to be discussed.

They include Brett Feldon, advisory council member at the Biometrics Institute; Elizabeth Coombs, human rights, privacy, governance & regulation at Lloyd and Coombs; Beatriz Ruiz-Beato, Biometrics Institute privacy and policy expert group member; and Tuli Faas, Biometrics Institute privacy and policy expert group member.

The organizers say the OTP will be an opportunity for the Biometrics Institute members to share their thoughts and experiences on some of the issues addressed in recent publications such as an online course on biometrics implementation good practices. They will also share their viewpoints of AI, biometrics, privacy and ethics.

“These viewpoints will help to inform the conversation and to develop recommendations for how to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI and biometrics,” said Aulich.

Recently, Shelley Bryen revealed in a LinkedIn post that she has started a role as member engagement manager at the Biometrics Institute.

Bryen joins in with 14 years of experience from Entrust and WorldReach, where she held different executive portfolios, the latest being that of director of product marketing for governments.

In the meantime, the Biometrics Institute 2023 Congress has been scheduled for October 17-18 in London.

