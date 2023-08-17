US Army tests Idemia NSS facial recognition for multi-person in-vehicle identification

A new facial recognition system from Idemia National Security Solutions (NSS) has been implemented at Gate 10 of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, to provide remote enrollment and multi-person facial recognition capabilities. This trial effort is part of an initiative to enhance and streamline security processes at the site.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Engineer Research and Development Center are managing the project, with execution by Idemia NSS. The trial will test remote enrollment capabilities, allowing individuals to validate their identities before arriving at the base, potentially bypassing the Visitor Control Center. Users will enroll on their smartphone through an app.

Additionally, the project aims to broaden face biometrics technology to multi-occupant vehicles, a significant extension from the current system being trialed at other gates limited to single-occupant vehicles.

Redstone Arsenal was the first base to deploy Idemia NSS’ ID2Access solution, using digital ID and AI for a frictionless base experience, in 2022, according to a tweet from the company.

As part of this research, images of volunteers will be captured and analyzed. These images will be retained until the project concludes, with an end date set for Jan. 31, 2024.

Former Idemia NSS CEO Andrew Boyd explained the company’s vision for real-time facial recognition to secure military base access back in 2020, ahead of a trial deployment of facial recognition at Redstone gates 1 and 9 in 2021.

