Vsblty gets retail biometrics analysis patent, talks new products, buyout

Retail security and analytics company Vsblty has announced a new U.S. patent, for anonymous face detection, that shops could use to determine which advertisement to serve particular shoppers.

The product analyzes the gender and age of the consumer standing in front of the digital advertising display for their face biometrics.

The patent is part of a wider business strategy introduced by the Philadelphia-headquartered firm back in August for the years 2023 and 2024.

Vsblty claims that using its retail technology will increase brand sales. Its platform collects anonymized data about customers and the products that are being purchased in real time.

“The capability to precisely target potential customers where they shop with digital marketing strategies creates additional revenue streams for both brands and retailers,” says Vsblty CEO Jay Hutton. “Store-as-a-medium programs can now deliver the same targeted customer media impressions and consumer analytics as is used in online marketing.”

Store-as-a-medium is the company’s project to introduce digital displays on more surfaces inside shops. To achieve this, Vsblty is also coming out with new products.

One of them is a semi-transparent panel displaying video advertisements that can be attached to cooler doors. The company says that data compiled by the largest soft drink makers show their sales increased 150 percent thanks to the technology.

Aside from analyzing shoppers’ faces, tech can be used for tracking potential threats through video surveillance. This includes detecting shoplifters with facial recognition and detecting people carrying weapons.

In August, the firm announced it significantly reduced false positives in detecting weapons by upgrading its processing power, the company says in a release.

Vsblty is also expanding its product portfolio in the advertising business. Last month, the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Shelf Nine, a company that creates advertising content and handles in-store advertising operations such as furnishing display screens.

