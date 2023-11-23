Italian telco introduces eSIM activation with digital ID

Italian telecommunications firm TIM has made it possible for users of embedded SIMs (eSIMs) on its network to complete the activation process using their SPID national digital ID.

The company said in a press release that this novelty means those who need an eSIM will no longer be required to visit a physical store for purchase with their physical identity credentials or tax code. Neither do they have to wait for a physical TIM card usually delivered to subscribers by the postal service.

With the digital ID service, the customer only needs to choose an offer online, authenticate with their SPID, and then activate and configure the eSIM on their mobile device by scanning a QR code sent to them by email. This process can be completed in a few minutes and in a smooth and secure manner with reduced impact for the environment, the company says.

After completing the activation process, their new number goes live and the subscriber can be able to instantly make or receive calls, browse or port the number.

The release mentions that users can also purchase a physical SIM card using their SPID digital ID. This new service will also soon be available for the Electronic Identity Card.

The move by TIM follows an announcement early last month by Italy’s telecommunications regulatory body that telcos could thenceforth accept the SPID digital ID, and two other identity credentials for SIM card registration.

Digital ID is used by many countries around the world for SIM card registration.

