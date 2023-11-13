Kenyan court blocks govt move to hike ID card, passport fees

A move by Kenya to increase fees for obtaining some personal identification documents has been momentarily blocked by a High Court in Nairobi as the government braces for a legal battle on the matter.

According to multiple Kenyan media reports, the conservatory order suspending the step was issued at the close of last week by a high court judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, following a lawsuit filed by a concerned citizen and surgeon, Dr. Magare Gikenyi. The case is set to be called up on November 26, The Standard reports.

On November 6, Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki issued a gazette announcing a hike in fees required to obtain new national ID cards, biometric passports, birth, death and marriage certificates, as well as different categories of residence permits. The announcement was met with an immediate backlash, with many citizens complaining about the heavy financial burden the decision will bring upon them.

Per the outlet, Gikenyi had requested the court to suspend the move, arguing that it is unconstitutional and was taken without any public consultations.

The surgeon also argued that the increase in the fee to obtain ID cards will make it difficult for many young Kenyans to obtain ID cards, thus making it difficult for them to get meaningful employment.

The petitioner is quoted by Citizen Digital as arguing that the fee hike will among other things lead to a “loss of public confidence and outright abuse of political power to the detriment of many other young Kenyans in the county.”

The decision to suspend the fee increase, pending a hearing and determination of the matter, has been positively welcomed by Kenyans who believe the new levies are exorbitant and unaffordable by many given the cost-of-living crisis facing the country.

The ID documents fees hike is understood to be among revenue-seeking measures being taken by the President William Ruto’s administration to deal with the country’s heavy debt burden and other fiscal challenges.

Kenya plans to roll out a new digital ID, the Maisha Namba, by the end of this year.

