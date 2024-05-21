Kenya fast-tracking digital ID, birth certificate issuance with new registration offices

Kenya’s government has taken decisive steps to enhance the efficiency of its citizen registration process. Principal Secretary of Immigration and Citizen Services Julius Bitok announced that chiefs and their assistants across the country will play a role in mobilizing eligible Kenyans to register for birth certificates and the newly introduced digital ID cards, and the opening of 120 new civil registration centers will be fast-tracked, Capital News reports.

This initiative aims to streamline the process for people to enroll their biometrics and obtain identification documents, used to access various government services and exercise civil rights. Speaking at a press conference, Bitok emphasizes the importance of comprehensive registration, noting that it will significantly aid in better governance and service delivery.

The Kenyan government notes that the program will be used to replace vital identification documents lost by those affected in a catastrophic recent flood. Bitok also emphasizes the government’s commitment to assist the victims in regaining their crucial documents.

“As floods continue to pose challenges in the region, IGAD remains committed to collaborating with its member states to address climate change through both mitigation and adaptation strategies,” emphasizes Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) secretary in a written statement.

“Our current forecasts highlight the persistent threat of heavy rainfall, underscoring the need for enhanced regional cooperation in early warning systems. Working together is our strongest asset in navigating the challenges we face and building a resilient future for generations to come.”

The new digital ID card is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda. It promises to facilitate more efficient service delivery, reduce fraud, and improve data accuracy in public records. The card will integrate multiple functions, including banking, healthcare, and social services access, thereby simplifying processes for citizens.

To ensure the success of this initiative, chiefs and their assistants will conduct community sensitization campaigns, informing residents about the importance of registering for both birth certificates and digital IDs. They will also assist in setting up local registration centers in all 290 of the country’s constituencies to make the process more accessible.

The involvement of local administrative officers is seen as a strategic move to leverage their familiarity with the communities they serve, thus ensuring higher registration rates and smoother implementation of the new system.

