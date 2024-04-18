FB pixel

Digital birth certificate program ready to kick off in Australia

NSW pilot seen as potential model for other digital ID rollouts to follow
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Digital birth certificate program ready to kick off in Australia
 

Digital birth certificates are going live in New South Wales, and kids will be the first to use them. The Daily Telegraph reports that more than 18,000 children will be issued a digital record of their birth as part of the pilot program preceding a full-scale rollout. Participation is optional, and parents and guardians can submit applications for free. The move is intended to make it easier for kids to register for sports, access loans and prove their identity.

In 2022, NSW contracted the Canadian consultancy firm Thoughtworks to provide support on the design and deployment of the architecture needed to deliver the certificates. The resulting digital IDs will have the same legal standing as a paper document, and include several familiar security features, such as a hologram, time stamp and identity proofing measures. For privacy and data control, a standalone app for the certificate will offer a preview mode that can serve as proof of identity but withholds non-essential personal information. App accounts will be protected by user PIN, and biometric safeguards such as Android or iOS device fingerprint or facial recognition.

Customer Service and Digital Government Minister Jihad Dib says the digital birth certificate is “a significant milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey and another step towards improved digital identity credentials.”

“It is designed to be a secure, accessible and hassle-free solution which paves the way for a digital future where identity proofing is both protected and empowered,” says Dib. “I look forward to sharing the outcomes of the pilot with other jurisdictions to determine how this exciting project can assist on the journey to improve digital identification.”

A significant driver behind the program is the desire for a permanent birth record that is impervious to physical damage from disasters like wildfires or floods. NSW issues more than 210,000 paper certificates each year, 120,000 of which are re-issues due to loss or damage.

The government of NSW calls the program the world’s first for digital birth certificates, although IBM made a similar claim in Brazil in 2019, and evidence suggests otherwise. Regardless, it is a trailblazer even in Australia, where campaigns to introduce wider digital ID programs on state and federal levels have often been mired in delays and political bickering – but where more rollouts are imminent, nonetheless.

Per the Telegraph, the digital birth certificate pilot will be open to parents of children enrolled or about to enroll in KU, Affinity Education or TAFE NSW Early Childhood Education Centres. The deadline to apply is May 14.

The government’s website says the digital birth certificates will be available for people born in NSW in late-2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK digital visas to fully replace physical immigration documents by 2025

In the UK, the Home Office has announced that it will invite those with physical immigration documents to create a…

 

iBeta biometric PAD evaluations grow in global prominence

Compliance with biometric presentation attack detection standards has become table stakes for numerous applications of face biometrics in particular, and…

 

W3C calls for Federated Identity Working Group participants

Representatives of the W3C Advisory Committee are looking for participants in a Federated Identity Working Group after a draft charter…

 

Yoti and Luciditi demo interoperable age assurance through PKI

A method of using public key infrastructure (PKI) to enable interoperability among age assurance providers and systems was shared at…

 

Cameroon bishops urge massive participation in ongoing biometric voter registration

Catholic bishops under the banner of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) have launched a fervent appeal to all…

 

Nigerians decry duplicative biometric capture for SIM registration, ID cards, SIM-NIN linkage…

The distress of Nigerians over repeated episodes of biometric capture for different identification purposes has been highlighted by local outlet…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events