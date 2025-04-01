Tunisia drives digitization agenda forward while navigating risks

Tunisia’s digital transformation has reached a crucial stage with the execution of E-Houwiya, a state-recognized digital identity system. E-Houwiya, a key pillar of the country’s 2025 digital strategy, aims to improve financial inclusion by providing secure access to banking and FinTech services while facilitating authentication for digital government platforms. However, Tunisia’s broader push for digitization, including biometric ID efforts and digital service platforms, has raised significant concerns about privacy and data security. Civil society organizations warn that a lack of transparency and outdated data protection legislation might expose millions to identity theft and mass surveillance. While the government promotes digital ID to increase efficiency and security, critics worry that insufficient protections and restricted public scrutiny may contradict its benefits. As Tunisia drives its digital agenda, balancing innovation with strong data protection safeguards remains a serious challenge.

Tunisia’s digital identity revolution

Tunisia’s E-Houwiya, launched in August 2022, is a countrywide digital identity system aimed at providing secure, state-recognized online identity. The development of digital identity E-Houwiya was made possible by collaboration between Tunisian governments and the Estonian e-governance academy (eGA). In 2022, Tunisia’s Ministry of Communication Technologies and eGA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the digital transformation and develop the eID landscape. Marit Lani, Tunisia’s smart government program director, stated during a meeting reported by eGA news that they are using the Estonian example to inspire their Tunisian colleagues to organize the building blocks that they already have into a well-functioning digital identity ecosystem.

The E-Houwiya digital identity system, developed under Dr. Nizar Ben Neji’s supervision, aligns with Tunisia’s digital strategy for 2025 by increasing financial inclusion and securing online transactions. The system has now been integrated into the banking sectors, allowing for remote onboarding, know-your-customer (KYC) compliance, and secure financial transactions. E-Houwiya has 200,000 mobile ID customers, including 15,000 Tunisians living overseas, and provides seamless authentication, digital signatures, and online access to government services. It functions as a single sign-on (SSO) for portals such as E-Bawaba and E-CNAM, simplifying user access and minimizing data severance.

E-Houwiya is a digital signature that is legally valid and equivalent to handwritten signatures. It is issued through safe verification. It enhances e-government accessibility while safeguarding the security and privacy of data. Although its execution is becoming increasingly important for digital services. To achieve sustainability, E-Houwiya must rapidly expand its user base. As Tunisia advances in digital transformation, this system serves as a foundation for safe, efficient, and inclusive online interactions.

Digitization plans raise privacy concerns

According to Access Now’s recent report, Tunisia’s rapid push for digital transformation through three major programs— the Biometric ID project, Mobile ID E-Houwiya, and the Subsidies Compensation Platform, raises serious concerns about privacy, data security, and human rights. These projects, which were developed with minimal transparency and public consultation, have the potential to result in widespread mass surveillance, identity theft, and data exploitation.

The proposed biometric ID, which is currently covered in privacy, would force citizens to provide biometric data to the Ministry of Interior. However, Tunisia’s weak data protection regulations and a history of cyberattacks make the biometric database a serious security concern. Meanwhile, the Mobile ID system lacks clarity on data management, legal safeguards, and monitoring, raising concerns about government overreach and exploitation of personal information.

The subsidy compensation platforms, designed to facilitate direct cash transfers, have also violated data privacy laws. Authorities failed to consult Tunisia’s data protection agency to undertake impact assessments, violating existing laws. Without robust security, these initiatives risk turning Tunisia’s digital revolution into a tool for control rather than empowerment. To guarantee that digital projects respect, not harm, citizens’ rights, authorities must update obsolete privacy laws, promote transparency, and include civil society.

Unveils digital transformation and AI strategy

Tunisia is evolving its digital ID and AI plans to modernize public services and foster its digital economy, according to Communications Technology Minister Sofiene Hemissi. Recently, We Are Tech Africa reported that Tunisia’s plan focuses on digitizing government services, improving digital infrastructure, and boosting AI usage in crucial sectors such as health and education. The AI strategy, which is scheduled for 2025, will support open data and technology industries. Tunisia is ranked 8th in Africa for ICT development as per the ITU and leads North Africa in e-government by the UN. These projects are intended to maintain Tunisia’s mechanism in digital transformation.

Digital strategy and key global partnerships

A recent report by Stats and Market Insights highlights that Tunisia’s startup landscape strengthened global partnerships in 2024, particularly in digital transformation, payments, and digital identity. Collaborations with the EU, the AfDB, and accelerators such as Flat6Labs and Seedstars assisted FinTech, agritech, and healthtech innovation. The Central Bank and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy sponsored FinTech, which raised US$150 million to address financial inclusion through digital wallets and payment systems. Over 40 firms have expanded throughout Europe, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa, recognizing international programs like the Startup Tunisia Global Program. Tunisia’s digital transformation is promoted by programs such as Smart Tunisia 2025, as well as partnerships that advance smart cities, identity solutions, and digital services.

In another move, Tunisia and China discussed strengthening their digital transformation cooperation, with a focus on telecom infrastructure and AI. The collaboration aims to accelerate Tunisia’s digital development, expand its ICT sector, and close cybersecurity gaps, all while supporting Tunisia’s broader socioeconomic and e-government goals.

Similarly, Tunisia and Italy are exploring a collaboration to boost digital transformation, with an emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup development. The collaboration aims to extend Tunisia’s ICT industry, improve e-government services, and increase cybersecurity capacities, aligning with Tunisia’s wider digital development plans.

Furthermore, Uqudo has collaborated with Tunisia to provide secure digital identity verification for passports and national IDs, hence improving KYC and AML compliance. Uqudo uses AI, biometrics, and cognitive document analysis to extract and verify identity data against the MRZ field, such as name, date of birth, and passport number. This provides correct onboarding and regulatory compliance for Tunisian and international businesses. The partnership improves identity verification security and efficiency while supporting global AML and CDD standards.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH founded the Digital Transformation Centre Tunisia on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. It collaborated closely with the Tunisian government, particularly the Ministries of Communications Technologies and Industry, Mines, and Energy, to implement the national digital strategy and promote Tunisia’s digital transformation sector-wise. The center also collaborates with multinational companies, such as Siemens and the AI company InstaDeep, to help Tunisia’s digital economy succeed.

