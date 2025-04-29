FB pixel

Policy experts question EU’s AI plan and Eurostack

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Policy experts question EU’s AI plan and Eurostack
 

Geopolitical uncertainties have inspired calls in the EU for more technological sovereignty with the economic bloc releasing a new AI strategy and mulling over building its own digital infrastructure in the form of a Eurostack. Analysts and researchers, however, are highlighting gaps and inefficiencies in the EU’s plans.

Eurostack as a wall against migrants

Among the solutions that have recently been floated among entrepreneurs, academics and policy experts is Eurostack –  a core technology infrastructure that would include everything from digital ID, AI and data platforms to semiconductors, networks and cloud computing.

The Eurostack concept carries many similarities with the IndiaStack, built on India’s Aadhaar digital ID system. But it also must look at issues such as digital borders and the place of migrants within the EU’s digital infrastructure, according to Rohan Pai, a research associate at the Aapti Institute in Bengaluru, India.

The institute has previously worked on similar problems, exploring how labor migrants from Nepal faced difficulties registering for India’s Aadhaar. While these issues were eventually solved through collaboration between these countries, Pai sees potential in Europe to use its digital infrastructure to exclude migrants.

The EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet project, for instance, has a “severe lack of clarity” on how people from non-EU countries will be granted access. The EU could also weaponize its digital infrastructure as a tool for migration policy, perpetuating exclusionary practices that have been common in the EU’s border policies, Pai argues for Tech Policy Press.

“With the introduction of the EuroStack, there is a growing risk that state powers over digital borders will extend further,” he says. “While digital borders are a means to control the movement of people, the EuroStack will result in member states being able to escalate such restrictions into other domains, adding another layer to the digitally fortified state.”

Is the AI Continent Action Plan enough for EU?

While the Eurostack remains just an idea for now, the EU has been making concrete moves when it comes to AI. Earlier this month, the European Commission unveiled the AI Continent Action Plan, the continent’s biggest strategy yet for increasing tech competitiveness with China and the U.S.

The plan, however, organizes and amplifies existing initiatives but does not introduce fundamentally new strategies, according to Laura Caroli, a senior fellow of the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Its real impact will depend on future budget allocations, which will be revealed at the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2034, expected in the fall of 2025.

The Action Plan targets five major goals: Increasing AI data and computing infrastructure through AI factories, boosting access to data, developing algorithms, fostering AI adoption, strengthening AI skills and talents, and finally, simplifying regulations such as the EU AI Act.

The heart of the plan is the AI factories and gigafactories. Earlier this year, the EU pledged to invest 200 billion euros (US$223.7 million) through the InvestAI initiative, including a new European fund of 20 billion euros ($22.3 million) to mobilize investment into five AI gigafactories. The initiative, however, will take months to be launched and even longer to be accomplished, says Caroli.

The simplification of the AI Act has also been toned down, with the EU planning only support services and consultations for now. There is also little concrete action on open-source AI, and the focus on massive infrastructure may overlook Europe’s emerging strength in efficient, smaller AI models, Caroli concludes.

Other policy experts have pointed out that the Action Plan’s broad scope may hinder effectiveness, while questions remain around the Commission’s regulatory role. The industry, however, seems to be greeting the initiative, with companies such as Telefónica embracing the call for companies to play a major role in Europe’s AI future.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google joins age assurance market as Wallet use cases, availability expand

Google has unveiled a slate of changes to enable age assurance and identity verification with its digital wallet in more…

 

UK Children’s Commissioner calls for ban on ‘nudify’ AI apps

The UK Children’s Commissioner is calling for a total ban on apps that use generative AI tools to create sexually…

 

Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to…

 

Financial institutions center identity verification in inclusion and expansion drive

Across the world there is a drive to expand financial inclusion so that more people can have access to banking…

 

RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation…

 

Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events