FB pixel

GLEIF integrates IOTA’s blockchain infrastructure for trusted digital trade

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
GLEIF integrates IOTA’s blockchain infrastructure for trusted digital trade
 

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and the IOTA Foundation have entered into a partnership that aims to make it easier and safer for businesses to prove who they are when involved in international trade transactions.

According to an announcement, the partnership will look into how the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and verifiable LEI (vLEI) can bring secure, verifiable digital identity to global supply chains.

The partnership means that GLEIF will integrate its system of unique and verifiable IDs for companies, with the IOTA’s distributed ledger technology which is a secure and decentralized way to record and share data.

The system will be part of the IOTA’s Trade Worldwide Information Network (TWIN), a decentralized trade infrastructure that facilitates real-time and verifiable data sharing beyond borders.

Per the deal, both partners intend to build a kind of blockchain-based digital passport for companies that works across borders to ensure that international trade is faster, safer, and more inclusive through interoperable systems.

There is an initial proof of concept for the system, and it’s exploring how organizations can “easily establish their digital identity in either of the LEI or IOTA ecosystems, and also reuse it across both, to create instant, on-chain trust for businesses participating in global supply chains, the announcement explains.”

With the system, firms involved in international trade will be able to instantly prove their identity online and customs checks, supply chain processes, and cross-border payments will be faster, more transparent, and less prone to fraud. In the same vein, smaller businesses could make the most of the system by getting easier access to global trade partners and even funding.

“GLEIF and the IOTA Foundation share a common belief that organizational identity and verification is the key to making global trade more efficient, transparent, and inclusive – and that this can best be realized through decentralized, open-source infrastructures,” GLEIF CEO, Alexandre Kech, said of the partnership.

“By examining the potential to connect complementary ecosystems and combine our experience and expertise in the development and application of verifiable credentials, this collaboration marks an important step towards the digitalization of global trade,” he added.

The Co-Founder and Chairman of the IOTA Foundation, Dominik Schiener, said with the integration, they can “deliver verifiable organizational identities directly into supply chain processes.”

“This will help streamline compliance, reduce friction, and unlock new opportunities for businesses of all sizes to participate in global commerce,” he remarked.

The IOTA Foundation announced the alpha release of its decentralized identity framework in March, and is part of its push to ensure an increased level of trust online.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NIST relaunches 1-to-N fingerprint biometrics matching evaluations

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has relaunched its evaluation of performance capabilities of one-to-many fingerprint biometric identification…

 

Leveraging digital footprints to outpace evolving fraud tactics

By Maanas Godugunur, senior director, fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions From login to checkout, fraud lurks in the shadows…

 

Jumio to support eIDs from 16 EU countries

Jumio will provide support for eIDAS-compliant electronic IDs in 16 European countries on its web and mobile SDKs. The U.S.-based…

 

Trident raises $2.6M to support DR Congo’s digital ID rollout

The Singaporean company Trident which is implementing a national digital ID program in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as…

 

Catching synthetic identities by sifting through clues in public data

Synthetic identities have become an increasing threat over the past years: Constructed by combining authentic and fabricated information, such as…

 

London police face questions after not deploying LFR at far-right rally

London police are facing questions on why they chose not to deploy live facial recognition (LFR) during last week’s far-right…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events