ID renting big problem for gig economy; the ‘right friction’ could curb rampant fraud

A TransUnion report indicates that weak identity verification processes are leaving gig platforms, workers and consumers exposed to fraud and safety risks.

The 2026 Gig Economy Worker Report reveals that one in four gig workers has rented or sold access to their accounts, enabling unverified individuals to perform services under their names.

Younger workers are disproportionately involved in this practice, which spans ride-sharing, delivery, digital freelancing, caregiving and other gig-based services. In fact, the report suggests that nearly one in three millennial and Gen Z gig workers are implicated.

“Renting and selling worker accounts places consumers, workers and platforms at risk,” says Colleen Thiry, director of TransUnion’s gig economy business.

“Allowing someone who has not been vetted and verified to provide services leaves consumers prone to fraud and physical danger, and it exposes the account owner and the platform to liability for any harm that occurs.”

Last summer, the Financial Times reported on the “account for rent” practice among workers in the food delivery sector in the UK. The newspaper quoted a Facebook page that said: “If anyone is struggling with renting an Uber Eats account due to selfie verification, I can put you in contact with a guy who will be able to sort it.”

This and other investigations prompted the likes of Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats to change their practices, increasing facial verification checks, and a UK government minister to say they would “keep a close eye” on the companies’ progress.

The TransUnion report meanwhile found that fewer than half of gig workers (45 percent) believe platforms have “very effective” identity verification systems. Without robust checks, both earners and consumers face heightened risks of financial loss and physical harm, it argues.

Fraud extends beyond workers renting accounts. Thirty-four percent of gig workers reported being defrauded by consumers while on the job. Those who experienced fraud expressed stronger demands for platforms to verify not only worker identities but also consumer identities, devices, delivery addresses, and even biometrics during onboarding.

Gig platforms are adopting identity verification and device intelligence measures to address fraud risks. These systems combine identity data with signals from devices to help detect suspicious activity and prevent unauthorized use of accounts.

TransUnion points to such tools as examples of how platforms attempt to distinguish legitimate interactions from potentially fraudulent ones. The company has its Identity Verification and Device Risk solution, which uses proprietary device intelligence to combat fraud.

“With device information, IP checks, behavioral insights and more, gig economy organizations can better understand signs of risk in both workers and users — and thus, put the right friction in place to better prevent fraud,” the report concludes as one of the key takeaways.

TransUnion believes identity verification is central to maintaining trust in the gig economy. Absent effective verification, practices such as account rental and resale may continue, which could lead to a reckoning over consumer safety and confidence in gig services.

Article Topics

biometrics | fraud prevention | identity verification | TransUnion