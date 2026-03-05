FB pixel

Oracle introduces selfie biometrics, liveness to prevent enterprise workforce fraud

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Oracle introduces selfie biometrics, liveness to prevent enterprise workforce fraud
 

Oracle has added selfie biometrics and liveness detection to its enterprise cloud platform to help protect against workforce fraud.

Biometrics are deeply integrated as a native capability into the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Identity and Access Management (IAM) Identity Assurance, according to a company blog post. The integration is intended to complement existing IAM controls like push notifications, one-time passcodes and FIDO2 authenticators for multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Identity verification is provided by the customer’s choice from among vendors including Daon and Clear.

The process consists of enrollment through a one-time scan of a government-issued ID and a face biometrics comparison. The raw images are discarded and the face biometrics are stored as encrypted vector embeddings for future routine and step-up verifications. The biometric data used is stored in isolation from sensitive identity information.

Users accessing protected resources are periodically prompted to authenticate themselves with selfie biometrics.

Admins create an Identity Assurance policy in the OCI IAM Identity Domain, which defines the conditions. Alternatively, they can deploy Identity Assurance in an environment where identities are managed in an external identity provider.

Adding biometric Identity Assurance to its enterprise cloud gives Oracle customers faster, lower-cost IDV then integrating standalone biometric APIs or plugins, along with the associated audit trails and lifecycle workflows, the company says. Oracle’s IAM biometrics are designed to strengthen assurance without reducing productivity, protect against spoofing and provide centralized, managed IAM controls.

Identity Assurance is now generally available to Oracle IAM customers in the Phoenix and Ashburn U.S. regions.

Oracle was declared among the top AML vendors in a report from Juniper Research last September.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

HyperVerge wins IndiaAI face authentication challenge; UIDAI taps six for VC prototypes

Face biometrics is becoming ever more integrated in India. Aadhaar hit more than two billion face biometric authentications last year,…

 

Aware holds revenue steady amid shift to biometric identity solutions

Aware repositioned itself as a biometric identity solutions provider in 2025, according to CEO Ajay Amlani, and managed to keep…

 

eu-Lisa positive about EES despite three countries lagging behind deployment

Eu-Lisa has laid out its plans for 2026, promising to ensure the uninterrupted availability of the EU’s biometric border scheme,…

 

Somalia makes biometric digital ID mandatory for inter-state travel

Somalians flying domestically will have to show their biometric ID cards in a new development. The measure was introduced on…

 

AVPA, academics, advocacy groups trade letters over age assurance tech

New rifts have opened up in the debate over the safety and privacy status of age assurance technology. An open…

 

What happens to your accounts when you die? OpenID calls for digital estate action

When people die, the fate of their digital accounts depends on a series of fragmented policies and legal systems rife…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events