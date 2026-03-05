Oracle introduces selfie biometrics, liveness to prevent enterprise workforce fraud

Oracle has added selfie biometrics and liveness detection to its enterprise cloud platform to help protect against workforce fraud.

Biometrics are deeply integrated as a native capability into the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Identity and Access Management (IAM) Identity Assurance, according to a company blog post. The integration is intended to complement existing IAM controls like push notifications, one-time passcodes and FIDO2 authenticators for multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Identity verification is provided by the customer’s choice from among vendors including Daon and Clear.

The process consists of enrollment through a one-time scan of a government-issued ID and a face biometrics comparison. The raw images are discarded and the face biometrics are stored as encrypted vector embeddings for future routine and step-up verifications. The biometric data used is stored in isolation from sensitive identity information.

Users accessing protected resources are periodically prompted to authenticate themselves with selfie biometrics.

Admins create an Identity Assurance policy in the OCI IAM Identity Domain, which defines the conditions. Alternatively, they can deploy Identity Assurance in an environment where identities are managed in an external identity provider.

Adding biometric Identity Assurance to its enterprise cloud gives Oracle customers faster, lower-cost IDV then integrating standalone biometric APIs or plugins, along with the associated audit trails and lifecycle workflows, the company says. Oracle’s IAM biometrics are designed to strengthen assurance without reducing productivity, protect against spoofing and provide centralized, managed IAM controls.

Identity Assurance is now generally available to Oracle IAM customers in the Phoenix and Ashburn U.S. regions.

Oracle was declared among the top AML vendors in a report from Juniper Research last September.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | CLEAR | Daon | identity access management (IAM) | identity assurance | Oracle | selfie biometrics