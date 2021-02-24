Annual digital ID management event launched by Identity Defined Security Alliance

Project submissions will be accepted until March 25

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) has announced a new initiative dubbed Identity Management Day to help educate business leaders, IT decision makers and the general public on the importance of effective digital ID management.

Intended as an annual, recurring event, the Identity Management Day will take place on the second Tuesday in April each year, marking its first, upcoming occurrence on April 13, 2021.

IDSA is a nonprofit organization providing companies with vendor-neutral education and resources to reduce the risk of a breach through the use of identity and security strategies.

In preparation for Identity Management Day, IDSA is partnering with the U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), to share with participants key information regarding digital ID security awareness, best practices, and available technologies in the security space.

“Raising awareness around identity management is especially critical after a barrage of identity-based breaches made headlines in the past year, including Twitter, Marriott, and Nintendo,” explained Julie Smith, Executive Director of the IDSA.

According to Smith, the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives that support changes in how people work and live, thus putting organizations at greater risk.

“Our hope is that an industry-led Identity Management Day will result in higher prioritization of identity security, and as a result, fewer data breaches in 2021 and beyond,” she added.

Identity Management Awards

On the occasion of the event, IDSA and NCSA have now called on both private and public enterprises to contribute via the Identity Management Awards.

The Awards will recognize organizations and individuals who are making a difference in the development of digital identity management and security solutions, while also reducing related risks.

IDSA specified two separate categories for the Identity Management Awards, respectively the Identity Management Evangelist of the Year and the Identity Management Organization of the Year. The first award will be given to individuals, while the second one to companies.

To enter the contest, participants will be able to submit their nominations for free by Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from both IDSA and NCSA and announced on Identity Management Day in April.

