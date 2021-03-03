Clear partners with Human API on biometrics for healthcare

Health Pass app used to verify users identity and facilitate return to normal

Digital health data platform company Human API has entered a new partnership with Clear to bring data from Human API’s America-wide network of healthcare data sources to the Clear Health Pass mobile application with biometric access security.

The companies hope to provide a way for people to verify COVID test and vaccination records as both become more widely available, and communities and businesses attempt to resume closer to normal operation.

“Leveraging their current infrastructure reach and secure biometric technology, CLEAR has emerged as a leader in the COVID-19 screening space,” explained Human API CEO Andrei Pop. “We’re thrilled to be working with a partner that is fully aligned with our vision to empower consumers to leverage their own health data to open doors.”

The move will now enable Health Pass users to link their COVID-19 health data from Human API’s nationwide network of healthcare data sources, with the goal of facilitating a return to normality as COVID-19 vaccination programs roll out around the world.

From a technical standpoint, the way the app works is by enabling venues and organizations to receive confirmation that a user has satisfied the requirements for access, but without sharing their private health details.

The combination of Human API’s extensive network of healthcare providers and Clear’s biometric verification technology will now enable individuals and organizations to take another step towards normalcy, the companies say, with the Health Pass user sharing only the equivalent of a red or green light signal as confirmation or denial of their status.

“Our goal is to help restore health security and bring peace of mind to consumers in today’s pandemic environment,” Pop said. “Human API’s vast network coverage to the nation’s leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, pharmacies, and labs enables CLEAR members maximum flexibility to choose where they can link their COVID-19 tests and vaccination data to drive their screening process.”

Clear emphasizes that it does not sell user information, and that users remain in control of their own data. Human API and Clear also each employ safeguards for consumer personal information, including the latter’s biometric technology, and recognize the need to win consumer trust in the still-controversial market area.

The idea of a health certificate or passport to tackle the effects of the pandemic is not new. Many biometric companies are already developing solutions in this direction, including Idemia, Tech5, and iProov.

