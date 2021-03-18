DHS gives nod to Dignari for its digital wallet design

Department of Homeland Security officials have chosen a winning user interface design for its digital wallet challenge.

Dignari, a small government contractor in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, took top honors and a $15,000 in cash in the competition. Qualifying proposals had to be based on standards, and use decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials to store digital identity documents.

Perhaps only the Federal Bureau of Prisons has a worse reputation when it comes to demonstrated concern for users’ experiences, so it was notable last fall when Homeland Security officials said they wanted ideas for a better, more trustworthy design for a digital wallet.

Beyond making a digital wallet more attractive and easier to use, a top priority for designers was finding ways to prevent counterfeiting and digital ID forgery, and increase data security.

At least some department units, or “components” in DHSese, are looking for ways to digitize the process of issuing and storing physical credentials, according to the government. The same is true for other agencies and businesses working with DHS.

That does not necessarily mean the department will adopt the design (a video of which can be viewed here). In fact, all entrants had to agree to make their work, if chosen the winner, available without cost and with an open license.

The digital ID wallet entry from Dignari makes use of W3C data models for verifiable credentials, and provides storage for credentials under different heading, including finance, healthcare, professional credentials and legal identity. Some of the demonstration screens refer to ‘Face ID’ biometrics.

Dignari was one of three finalists, including Indicio and Trinsic.

biometrics | credentials | data storage | DHS | digital identity | Dignari | ewallet | identity document | mobile app