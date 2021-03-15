Hyatt adopts Daon’s biometric health pass, Cozera launches digital wallet

British Airways announces vaccine pass requirement starting in May

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has partnered with Daon to deploy the firm’s biometric VeriFLY+ Stay app in order to deliver safe access to its customers.

VeriFLY+ Stay is a mobile health passport app for the hospitality industry, secured with selfie biometrics and designed to provide users with COVID-19 credentials and travel guidelines.

According to Hyatt, the solution has already been used to verify the status of tens of thousands of travelers since the beginning of the year.

Following the beginning of the partnership, Hyatt will work with Daon and meeting planners to establish requirements for meeting attendees, which are likely to include proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, according to the announcement.

Attendees who satisfy these requirements will be then able to use the app to display a green checkmark for entry at the door.

Daon clarified no personal or individual information about attendees will be sent to Hyatt. The firm will simply receive aggregated and anonymized data.

The move is part of Hyatt’s initiatives to support guests throughout their entire travel journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and towards a gradual return to normal traveling patterns around the globe.

British Airways, meanwhile, has announced its reopening of international travel in May will involve the use of digital vaccination passes through the BA app, reports the Evening Standard. Passengers who have had two doses of the vaccine will be asked to submit vaccination details to the airline.

BA expanded its trial of Daon’s VeriFLY biometric mobile health app in February.

Cozera launches digital wallet id-go, signs up credit union

Biometric digital identity provider Cozera has launched a digital wallet with facial recognition fraud protections that can be used for a range of credentials, including proof of vaccination, and entered a collaboration with Advantis Credit Union to deliver the new id-go to the Union’s members.

Id-go works through a combination of selfie biometrics, ID document scanning, encryption techniques, and data source checks to create secure identity credentials and provide fraud protection.

Upon installing the app, users are prompted to enroll in the service via scanning of a verified document via the smartphone camera app. A biometric liveness check via face recognition then follows to associate the document details to the user.

Cozera’s new partnership follows the formation of a Technology Innovation Alliance (TIA) and Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) to better understand the needs and requirements of the credit unions and their members.

Comprising Advantis, Rivermark Community, and Unitus Community credit unions, TIA has already conducted id-go pilot programs, which have reportedly received very positive feedback from credit union members.

Cozera is currently targeting financial institutions for the deployment of its id-go solution, but the firm confirmed it is currently working to deploy the app in healthcare, utilities, telecommunications, and other sectors.

