Idemia joins UK pilot with IDway biometrics for digital ID checks against passport data

Government Document Checking Service pilot runs until summer

Idemia is planning to participate in the digital ID pilot being conducted by the UK government, the company has announced, with an integration of its IDway selfie biometric and ID document authentication solution.

The company has signed a contract to join the government’s Document Checking Service (DCS) pilot, to provide a method for fast proof of identity online or in-person. Under the pilot, a “root of trust” enables service providers to carry out instant biometric checks against passport data. The system is intended to prevent fraud.

DCS has only supported government transactions so far, but private sector firms participating in the pilot can offer users the option to instantly check passport biometric and biographic data against the government database with a solution like Idemia IDway. The DCS returning a simple yes or no answer to the validity of the passport details, which Idemia says ensures private data remains protected at all times.

“Digital Identity will be at the center of national economic development,” predicts Idemia Public Security and Identity Business Unit Executive Vice President Philippe Barreau. “IDEMIA has been investing in the UK’s digital identity ecosystem from the very beginning and values the long-term relationship with the UK Government. This pilot project is a major step toward increasing the trustworthiness of digital identities in the market. It will enable citizens to conduct transactions that are as secure and frictionless as possible.”

“The UK has a thriving digital economy and we are committed to making it easier for people to prove their identity online without compromising personal information, and for businesses to conduct checks in a safe and secure way,” says UK Digital Infrastructure Secretary Matt Warman. “This pilot is a significant step forward in our work and will help speed up access to financial services and make sure more people can benefit from the huge potential of technology.”

Some of the UK government’s efforts at private sector engagement for its digital ID system have been poorly received in some quarters, though the DCS was recently made available to a group of six companies until mid-2021.

biometrics | data protection | digital identity | facial recognition | IDEMIA | identity document | identity verification | pilot project | secure transactions | UK