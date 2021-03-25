Integrated Biometrics and Phonexia now hiring as Laxton Group, ISS welcome new executives

Laxton Group and Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) have both announced they are bringing new executives on board to lead product and sales efforts. Meanwhile, Phonexia and Integrated Biometrics are each shopping for new product leaders.

Thales veteran joins Laxton Group as VP

The Netherlands-based company announced the hiring of identity solutions expert Jaume Dubois to take up the role of Vice President in charge of its Products Portfolio at the global level.

Laxton said it chose Dubois to steer the company’s consolidation of its leadership in the identification solutions market.

Dubois has spent the last 20 years working for Gemalto/Thales during which he had the opportunity to work with products, teams and projects in Europe, China, Africa, and Latin America.

“After 20 years in Gemalto/Thales where I built the Foundational ID system offer, I’m ready to explore new Identification markets. Keeping a deep focus on proposing ‘fit for purpose’ and disruptive civil identity solutions will further empower populations and governments, by preparing the right solutions according to their needs and capacities,” said Dubois.

He adds that his role will be to define and execute the strategies of different product lines.

Laxton Group CEO Lyle Laxton, who recently spoke to Biometric Update about the company’s opportunities in biometric voter registration, lauded Dubois’ “visionary approach” and extensive industry experience.

ISS Technical Sales Manager for Middle East

Raheel Ahmed Jalili is joining ISS as its new Technical Sales Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and will manage the company’s sales strategy, alignment of verticals, channel expansion, and technology partnerships.

Jalili, who has a Master’s of Science, Engineering Control Systems and Instrumentation, from University of Huddersfield, UK, brings engineering experience and an extensive list of certifications to the position.

Sanjay Phatak, Middle East Managing Director of ISS said: “His experience serving as both a system engineer and an electrical engineer, and his extensive list of certifications, make him a tremendous asset to both the ISS team and our clients.”

Phonexia looking for Head of Product Line

Michal Hrabi, CEO of Phonexia said in a LinkedIn post that he is looking for a Head of Product Line, which he called “one of the most important roles” in the company.

Hrabi said applicants should be business-driven and people-oriented leaders, and the role will report directly to him.

Meanwhile, the speech technology company emphasized in a posting that the person to be hired for the role should be a team player and will also work closely with the Head of Business Unit for Commerce.

The role will include steering key functions relating to people management, strategy and operations, and strategic partnerships.

Integrated Biometrics seeks Product Marketing Manager

IB is looking for a B2B Technical Product Marketing leader to bring in innovative ideas and deliver its fingerprint biometrics to more U.S. and global organizations.

In a call for applications posted to LinkedIn, IB said it is looking for a quantitative thinker who is creative, passionate and should be familiar with various product marketing techniques including product promotion and pricing strategies.

The chosen one will be expected to carry out many roles cutting across leadership, strategy and planning, messaging and positioning, brand and editorial, sales enablement, product synergy, demand generation, content marketing, public relations, field marketing, engagement with IB’s extended team, and biometric product investigations.

The person to occupy the role will have to focus their energy towards achieving the company’s overall core purpose, the post states, which is to be the world’s largest provider of high-resolution fingerprint biometric sensors for the global identity market, to enable convenient and accurate fingerprint identification.

