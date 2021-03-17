Nymi Band 3.0 certified for FIDO2 biometric passwordless authentication

The Nymi Band 3.0 has been certified as a FIDO2 authenticator, the company announced, confirming the compliance of its biometric access control technology with the FIDO Alliance’s protocols for passwordless authentication.

The company has been a member of the FIDO Alliance since 2014, and built its workplace wearable solution for compliance with the organization’s standards.

FIDO2 functionality is featured in Nymi’s Connected Worker Platform (CWP), and the company touts its wrist-wearable’s out-of-the-box security and privacy while delivering a convenient, hands-free passwordless experience when logging onto networks, systems, applications or devices. The Nymi Band performs as an NFC FIDO Authenticator once the user is authenticated, and provides continuous heartbeat biometric authentication, allowing every FIDO transaction to be verified.

The CWP also supports additional use cases, including physical access control, social distancing, contact tracing, and contactless printing.

The Nymi Band works as a FIDO authenticator by providing two-factor authentication with a biometric factor and acting as a physical token factor to replace PIN-based verification by implementing CTAP2 over NFC. The wearable can store multiple key pairs for multiple relying parties, and be registered as a security token with standard services from provides like Microsoft and Google.

The certification applies to Nymi CWP 1.1, while earlier releases of Nymi Enterprise Edition support FIDO2, but are not certified.

The FIDO2 certification of Nymi CWP radically transforms the way workers interact with their digital environment, providing a unifying platform to simplify usability, and strengthen privacy and security, the company states.

Nymi and partner rfIDEAS recently spoke over email with Biometric Update about the expansion of applications for biometric wearables in the workplace, and the likely staying power of those new uses.

Article Topics

access control | access management | authentication | biometrics | certification | continuous authentication | FIDO Alliance | Nymi | Nymi Band | wearables