Shufti Pro launches affiliate program to expand biometric anti-fraud reach

Shufti Pro has introduced an affiliate program dubbed ‘Shufti Advocates,’ to take referrals for its biometric know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) screening solutions.

The company announced a call for applications, and interested persons can sign up for it on its website, to join what Shufti Pro calls the ‘billion-dollar industry’ of biometric fraud prevention. Those whose applications are accepted will be contacted for further processing.

The affiliate program will offer advocacy group members, C-suite, influencers, affiliate marketers, professional from every industry, individuals, and business organizations the opportunity to use their influence to promote Shufti Pro and earn a 10 percent share on each qualified sale of its biometric authentication technology.

The company further explained that saved leads must be converted to qualified sale in three months in order to earn a share, and affiliates can help Shufti Pro convert existing leads and earn share on qualified sales.

Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro, encouraged interested persons to join the initiative, saying it is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“This opportunity not only allows you to take part in the fight against fraud but also allows you to assist various business organizations in being secure and compliant. Now you can do that while earning an income,” he said.

Shufti Pro says the launch of this initiative is part of its efforts to expand its fight against fraud using its KYC and AML screening and biometric verification technology solutions.

