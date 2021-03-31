Sumsub launches face biometric liveness detection to boost onboarding

Sumsub has developed a biometric liveness solution to help fintech, transportation, insurance, trading and gaming companies perform ID verification and remote customer onboarding.

The new ‘Prooface’ captures biometric data from live selfies from different angles, encrypts it and analyzes it for liveness detection to prevent replay attacks and other fraud attempts. Users are asked to turn their head in a small circle, in what the company says was designed to be an easy user experience. The biometric liveness feature has helped increase client conversion rates by 20 percent, and up to 44 percent.

The company says it has now invested more than $1 million in its AI-driven identity verification tools.

‘Prooface’ is designed to eliminate the blind-spots, slow performance and poor user experience that have hampered some liveness detection technologies, according to the announcement, while providing iBeta-compliant presentation attack detection (PAD).

“Businesses are constantly facing new fraud threats, and this demands continuous improvement of existing technologies. We felt the urge to resolve common conversion setbacks by developing our liveness technology in-house. Although we can’t promise 100 percent conversion, we can guarantee that our clients will reach new conversion heights,” Jacob Sever, Sumsub co-founder and CPO says.

Sumsub was selected by cryptocurrency payments network Mercuryo for compliant customer onboarding with biometrics earlier this month.

Article Topics

AI | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding | presentation attack detection | research and development | spoof detection | Sumsub