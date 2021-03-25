Yoti launches digital identity challenge to benefit African conservation dialogue

$15K prize to foster authentic online voices

Yoti has launched a digital identity-themed African Conservation Challenge with a $15,000 prize for the submission that shows the most promise for fostering online dialogue between communities and other conservation stakeholders that is authentic, trusted and dignified.

Open to individuals and organizations throughout Africa, the social purpose initiative is based on the recognition that rural voices have been missing or ignored in many debates and decision making processes around natural resource management, and wildlife in particular. Their involvement is considered critical to the success of conservation programs, however.

Challenge participants will be tasked with developing an online platform that can engage a range of stakeholders, including government officials, conservation leaders, members of the public, and local communities around protected areas. If the platform can host respectful, non-confrontational debate among people whose digital identities are verified and trusted, it can enable communities to take their rightful place in the social dialogue, according to Yoti.

The increased trust and confidence in the online forum based on the verified digital identities of all participants can bring the voices of local communities to policy negotiations and development and implementation processes.

The initiative is also being promoted through partner organizations like Afrilabs, which Yoti calls the premier membership organization for innovation labs in Southern Africa.

Interested African organizations or individuals are asked to submit a brief proposal for the layout and functionality of the website. Because developers would typically have at least one consultation with their client before submitting a final proposal, all entries will be considered and judged as preliminary proposals. Final determinations for site design and functionality will be determined following consultations with Yoti and its local conservation partner Resource Africa.

Submission details are available in a downloadable PDF, and the competition closes on May 30, 2021.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital identity | Yoti