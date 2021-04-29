Access Softek biometrics selected by credit union to secure remote access

For security and digital banking solutions

Commonwealth One Federal Credit Union has entered a new partnership with digital banking technology provider Access Softek to secure customer accounts with biometrics.

As part of the new collaboration, Access Softek’s biometric and digital banking solutions will be deployed by Commonwealth One to enable its members to engage with their credit union remotely.

Commonwealth One will utilize Access Softek’s Real-Time Fraud Control and Biometric Authentication Manager (BAM) to provide credit union members with extra security via fingerprint scans and facial recognition authentication methods.

“Our members are our number one priority and right now they need the best online and mobile capabilities available,” commented Commonwealth One’s CEO Charlotte Cash. “We chose Access Softek because of the diverse array of solutions they offer and how all of the solutions work together seamlessly.”

Commonwealth One is not the first credit union to partner with Access Softek. Back in 2015, the firm partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to introduce its biometric capabilities.

“Consistent innovation is what keeps our credit unions at the forefront of security, revenue growth, cost reduction, member growth and member satisfaction through the digital channel,” said Access Softek CEO Chris Doner. “Commonwealth One is one of those credit unions on the cutting edge of innovation, giving members all the channels they need to engage in and be safe in a digital environment, all through our enterprise platform,” Doner concluded.

Last year Access Softek won the CUNA Technology Council’s Best of Show Award, for its biometric app’s integrating capabilities.

Article Topics

Access Softek | banking | biometrics | digital identity | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | remote authentication