Appointments and opportunities unveiled across biometrics ecosystem

New faces at Pangiam, Corsight, Wise AI, ImageWare, Idemia, and Women in Identity

Expansion into new areas and regions by biometrics providers and organizations in the digital identity space is creating career opportunities at various levels. Pangiam has a new CEO as its strategic consulting business expands, and Corsight is supporting its regional expansion plans with a new director, while Wise AI has added a senior technology advisor, and ImageWare and Idemia have new board members. Women in Identity has expanded, Yoti is hiring, and NIMC is looking for an organization to support its communications.

Pangiam creates and fills strategic consulting CEO role

Pangiam has created the position CEO of Pangiam Strategic Consulting, and appointed U.S. Transportation Security Administration veteran Ha McNeill to the role.

The company’s consulting business has grown dramatically since its founding in 2020, according to the announcement. Pangiam has also expanded its offerings with the acquisition of federal government software provider Linkware and face biometrics platform veriScan.

McNeill recently served as COO of BSA | The Software Alliance, and before that as Chief of staff at the TSA, and brings subject matter expertise in homeland security, commercial aviation, technology and software to Pangiam.

“Ha is a proven executive who understands how to work across components to ensure maximum value,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam. “Her TSA expertise is a natural complement to our team as Pangiam continues to deliver value for our clients and customers.”

Corsight adds regional director

Corsight has hired Marcus H. Gregory as its new regional director for Southern Europe, where he will lead sales efforts for its facial recognition technology.

Gregory has recently served in sales and marketing roles at IT infrastructure company SCC and language software company Intelligere.

Wise AI adds advisor, ImageWare, Idemia appoint board members

Wise AI has appointed Thillai Raj, former CTO of Mimos, as its senior technology advisor, Digital News Asia reports.

Raj will help the company’s product development efforts as it seeks to expand its biometric KYC business in Malaysia and across South-East Asia. During 15 years at Mimos, Raj led the efforts for over 600 granted patents.

ImageWare has added James Sight to its Board of Directors, expanding the Board to five members.

Sight has nearly 30 years of experience at the board level of public companies in technology, aviation, and other industries. He commented that between ImageWare’s customer relationships and leading IP, he believes it is poised to take a greater market share in cybersecurity with its biometric authentication technology.

Former Task and Applied Insight CEO John Hynes has joined Idemia’s Board of Directors, bringing tech industry and U.S. federal market expertise group.

Hynes has more 30 years of management experience with both public and private organizations, after beginning his career as an aviator in the Navy.

Women in Identity expands

Women in Identity has added Thelma Nana Ama Agbakpe and Lillian Tseggai to its team, Co-founder Emma Lindley announced on LinkedIn.

Agbakpe will take on an administrative role with Women in Identity, while Tseggai will work in marketing and communications.

Help wanted by Yoti, NIMC

Yoti is looking for a policy and trust framework researcher to help support the company’s regulatory, policy and compliance work.

The role involves supporting Yoti’s Growth & Partnerships and Product teams, supporting its accreditation to various schemes, drafting papers, and assisting with documentation for regulatory and standards compliance. Applicants are expected to have an undergraduate degree in law or politics, and some knowledge of software development or engineering, and understanding of trust and ethical issues around biometric data are required.

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is seeking a consultancy to help it develop a communication strategy for its Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

The tender is now open, and the project is backed by the European Investment Bank, the World Bank, and the French Development Agency.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | ImageWare | Pangiam | Wise AI | Women in Identity | Yoti