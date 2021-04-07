Beyond Identity announces upgrade with behavioral biometrics

Also introducing compatibility with mobile device management platforms

Passwordless solutions provider Beyond Identity has announced a new platform upgrade featuring additional security device posture attributes as behavioral biometrics both on its own and via mobile device management (MDM) solutions.

Following the upgrade, Beyond Identity’s biometric authenticator will now be compatible with Jamf, Microsoft Intune, and VMware Workspace ONE UEM.

According to the company, the most efficient way of replacing legacy authentication methods like passwords is with fundamentally secure authentication factors preventing unauthorized user access.

“It’s well-understood that passwords are inherently insecure and that account takeover attacks are the leading cybersecurity threat to organizations today,” said Jasson Casey, CTO at Beyond Identity. “It’s especially difficult to manage access to cloud applications. With SaaS and other cloud resources, anyone can log in from any web browser on any device, if they have access to the password.”

Beyond Identity aims to tackle this issue by offering different secure authentication factors, and by screening each device at the time of login via real-time security and behavioral biometrics.

“We all know that passwords are completely compromised. Our zero-trust authentication solution was built to help security teams close this gap and ensure only authorized users and devices are able to access the organization’s data and resources,” Casey added.

Beyond Identity’s authenticator is now capable of collecting more than 25 attributes from users, devices, and applications, including both managed and unmanaged devices.

Thanks to the new update, the company’s platform can now be integrated into organizations’ security infrastructures utilizing different types of MDM software.

Beyond Identity clarified its authenticator also works without an existing MDM provider, being capable of independently collecting a considerable amount of device security posture data for risk-based authentication applications.

