Passwordless authentication with device biometrics awarded, launched and praised

Passwordless authentication solutions using device biometrics continue to draw interest from enterprises and observers, as a survey from Transmit Security further illustrates the need to move away from passwords and legacy logical access control security mechanisms. Nok Nok Labs has won an award for its S3 Authentication Suite, Cisco Duo is integrated a passwordless experience, and 1Kosmos’ partnership with Hitachi has won praise from one of the client’s executives.

More than half of consumers say they have abandoned a website due to a poor login process, and two thirds say they give up if registration processes are too complex, according to Transmit Security’s ‘The Impact of Passwords on Your Business’ report. The same processes are failing to benefit service providers as intended as well, with more than 4 in 10 reporting they frequently share passwords.

Nok Nok wins Frost & Sullivan award

Nok Nok Labs’ passwordless authentication technology for using biometrics in multi-factor authentication without sharing sensitive data over the cloud has won the 2020 New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan.

The company says it is the only recipient in the passwordless consumer authentication category.

Pandemic circumstances have made organizations more receptive to the use of MFA including biometrics to secure remote workforces from threats like phishing.

The award announcement refers to the success of Nok Nok client Intuit, which was able to reduce authentication time for its millions of users by 20 percent, with successful authentications rising to 99.9 percent from 80 to 85 percent with SMS and OTP methods.

“As the most widely deployed FIDO-based solution, the S3 Authentication Suite is a comprehensive consumer passwordless authentication platform. Nok Nok is focused on providing practical support to individual customer requirements. The company delivers enhanced customer value by constantly introducing unique features to its S3 Authentication Platform, such as adaptive policies, quick authentication, and single-developer API,” states Ram Ravi, industry analyst for Industrial Technologies with Frost & Sullivan.

Key value propositions offered by Nok Nok, according to Frost & Sullivan, include fast and easy deployment passwordless authentication, platform-agnostic support, proven successes with numerous deployments, and the scalability and support for future innovation of its platform.

Cisco brings passwordless authentication with native device biometrics to Duo

Cisco Secure has launched infrastructure-agnostic passwordless authentication through security keys or platform biometrics with its Duo app.

The passwordless authentication capability has been integrated into the software to enable enterprise users to securely log into cloud applications protected with Duo single sign-on (SSO) with security keys or the biometrics built into their laptops or smartphones.

More than 25,000 organizations globally use Duo as part of Cisco’s zero trust platform.

“Cisco has strived to develop passwordless authentication that meets the needs of a diverse and evolving workforce and allows the broadest set of enterprises to securely progress towards a passwordless future, regardless of their IT stack,” said Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco’s Security Business Group. “It’s not an overstatement to say that passwordless authentication will have the most meaningful global impact on how users access data by making the easiest path the most secure.”

Duo passwordless authentication is expected to be available for public preview beginning in summer 2021.

1Kosmos adoption by Hitachi in India

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Managing Director Anuj Gupta details how the company began using 1Kosmos’ BlockID for biometric, passwordless authentication internally to cut its risk of data breaches before rolling it out to customers in India in a video posted to LinkedIn.

Gupta says 1Kosmos technology helped to get the passwordless journey started, and praised the company’s integration of all enterprise applications and support for all employees, delivered from within India.

1Kosmos raised $15 million in a Series A fundraising round in February.

