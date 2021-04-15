BIO-key cloud-based IDaaS platform popular in California community college system

More than 55 schools in the State using PortalGuard

BIO-key is expanding its reach within the higher education community in California as Mendocino College is the latest there to deploy the company’s cloud-based PortalGuard Identity as-a-service (IDaaS) platform.

This brings the total number of community colleges in the State using the solution to more than 55.

In an announcement, BIO-key said the solution has been acquired to enhance Mendocino College’s online user experience, secure critical enterprise application access, and reduce IT resource-related expenses.

BIO-key explained that the solution will highly ameliorate user access by providing secure single sign-on to applications, including O365, G-Suite, Canvas, and Ellucian, among others, while replacing Shibboleth IdP, which can be challenging to manage and support. With the solution, the college will equally see a reduction of up to 95% of its IT help desk costs related to password resets through PortalGuard’s robust self-service password reset capabilities, the announcement noted.

Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard, said it was a pleasure to expand their long existing partnership with the California Community College system. “Higher Education institutions are seeking a partner to assist them with their strategic cloud initiatives and meet the demands for a highly scalable and redundant IAM solution. PortalGuard provides powerful features that strengthen the institution’s security posture while also improving the user experience for students, educators, and the IT organization,” said Cochran.

This move comes as BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS is witnessing significant growth from new and existing customers in many industries cutting across the education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government sectors, which are looking to improve their security systems and transfer their IAM strategy to the cloud, according to the statement.

In February, BIO-key announced an update to the PortalGuard IDaaS platform with enhanced biometric authentication features aimed at making it more flexible and friendlier for use.

