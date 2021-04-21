Contactless biometrics market set for huge growth as entertainment industry dives in

Contactless biometrics are not just having a moment, they are starting a decade in which the market will grow at a 16 percent compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2031, according to a new report from Fact.Mr. The report seems to be supported by other developments in touchless biometrics outside of the markets the technology is already prominent in.

Key drivers for the contactless biometrics market include the integration of other capabilities, such as body temperature measurement, de-duplications and time and attendance tracking, according to Fact.Mr. In the mid to long-term, demand from clubs and condominiums is a pivotal opportunity for the market.

The 170-page report breaks down the market by region and modalities, with iris biometrics expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the overall contactless market.

NEC pitches touchless fast food restaurants

Touchless everything is the future of fast food restaurants, according to an NEC Today post, and combined with biometrics can improve customer experiences for ordering, reading menus, and making payments at drive-thrus or in the restaurant.

NEC cites a study that suggested digital menu boards can cut throughput time by over 12 seconds, resulting in annual savings of $28,000 per location. A study from the Kellogg School of Management, Columbia Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School also found that every seven seconds shaved off of drive-thru throughput times increases sales by 1 percent. Facial recognition could also enable personalized menu offerings, loyalty rewards and secure payments.

The NEC I:Delight platform can be integrated with POS systems to enable biometric enrollment and digital ID creation with a selfie.

An e-book has been published by NEC to help companies get started with their contactless transformation.

Disney seeks guest feedback on face biometrics trial

Disney is surveying guests who have participated in its face biometrics trial to assess their level of satisfaction with its ease of use, overall experience, and the amount of time they spend at the theme park’s entrance, compared to using the Magic Band wearable and fingerprint biometrics, according to Inside the Magic.

Guests were also asked how the facial recognition test impacted their theme park experience, and what kind of pass they had purchased.

To participate in the trial, guests are asked to remove their hats and glasses, but not their face masks.

Royal Caribbean sees facial recognition as future of cruise personalization

Many cruise lines have opted to distribute wearables to their passengers to enable personalized experiences, but Royal Caribbean believes facial recognition is the better choice, according to a company blog post.

As opposed to a wrist-worn wearable or lanyard, biometrics do not require a person to keep track of an item all day, Royal Caribbean Group SVP Digital Experience Jay Schneider said during a presentation at the recent Seatrade Cruise Virtual conference. He also says based on his decade of experience with Disney that its move away from Magic Bands is motivated by limited customer adoption, which never reached the level the company had hoped for.

Resort guests are more likely to use it, while day visitors do not necessarily see the benefit, he said.

Royal Caribbean announced an investment in facial recognition back in 2017, and has trialed face biometrics for boarding and debarkation at certain terminals.

As the biometric technology is developed, Royal Caribbean has begun deploying wearables for contact tracing, with 100 percent accuracy so far, according to Schneider.

