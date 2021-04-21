Cybernetica to provide data layer for digital ID and government services to Palestine

Estonian software company Cybernetica is collaborating with the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (part of the government of the West Bank territory), to upgrade from Palestine’s current data exchange layer for digital services to Cybernetica’s unified exchange platform (UXP), reports Estonian World. The move is part of a plan which will require the implementation of digital ID to deliver services to citizens.

UXP allows the secure exchange of digital ID and other data between any number of organizations, and is a major enabling factor in Estonia’s shift to become a truly digital society, according to a World Bank Development Report. The Estonian national data exchange system, called the X-Road, allows for the provision of a broad range of digital services from both the public and private sectors.

“The national data exchange layer UXP is the backbone for digital data exchange between institutions and also serves the digital payment project, which will provide government services and pay their fees electronically through the unified digital government services portal, which is the window for all government institutions and agencies to provide their services electronically,” says Palestinian Minister of Communication and Information Technology Ishaq Sider. “After the upgrade, data exchange and service provision will be possible with all sectors, especially the business sector.”

The collaboration also aims to facilitate the further development of information society in the wider Palestinian territories. Palestine is not currently recognised as a sovereign state by most other countries, and has a non-member observer status in the United Nations.

“Our UXP platform is at the core of this partnership, but moreover, we also provide know-how for the management of the sustainable digital transformation. The key components of which are the build-up of local capabilities and human resources, the development of convenient services and maintenance of the system,” says Oliver Väärtnõu, CEO at Cybernetica.

The company says it will implement UXP and provide training for relevant stakeholders in the program over the course of 2021, while technical support and advisory will be provided until 2026.

Cybernetica has been a key partner in the development of Estonia’s digital governance solutions over the last 20 years, according to Estonian World.

Last month, Idemia announced a partnership with Cybernetica on a two-in-one biometric digital ID solution, integrating Cybernetica’s SplitKey cryptography to establish secure authentication within Idemia’s digital ID solutions.

Cybernetica | cybersecurity | digital identity | egovernment | financial services | government services | Palestine | secure transactions