Digital ID healthcare partnerships and solutions expand

Mastercard has formed a new partnership to offer smartphone-based healthcare digital ID, while Imprivata is extending its regional reach and SecureKey is part of a digital healthcare record-sharing project. InfoMart, meanwhile, has developed a career wallet based on its healthcare industry offering.

Mastercard has partnered with b.well Connected Health to enable healthcare organizations to offer real-time digital identity verification with biometrics online and in person through the individual’s smartphone.

The partnership brings Mastercard ID Verification to the b.well platform, which brings together patient data across healthcare providers, insurers, pharmacies, and the patient’s apps and devices for secure information sharing and medication management. The digital ID platform also helps patient understand their costs and receive personalized insights and alerts, according to the announcement.

Smartphone-based biometrics can be offered as an alternative to the identity assurance of providing a physical identity document like a driver’s license.

“Consumers want to use their phones to connect with their doctors, get information about their insurance, and share sensitive information with trusted sources, but the process for authenticating themselves is complicated, difficult, and not always secure,” comments Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. “Our partnership with Mastercard solves that problem by enabling consumers to protect their identity, while at the same time simplifying the verification of their identity, giving them more control over their personal information and streamlining interactions with their providers and health plan.”

The announcement notes that 7-hospital Wisconsin health system ThedaCare, which uses b-well, is the first U.S. health system to implement Mastercard ID Verification.

b.well will offer the service to customers of its health plan and health system.

“Mastercard is working to deliver a globally interoperable ID, ensuring strong security and governance. Our partnership with b.well offers consumers the ability to interact with their health plan providers and third parties while better protecting their personal identity information,” says Sarah Clark, SVP Digital Identity of Mastercard. “We’re pleased to join b.well in helping to provide consumers with a trusted and truly patient-centered digital health care journey.”

Mastercard ID Verification is designed for compliance with NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), the federal government’s highest level of assurance for remote consumer identity proofing.

InfoMart develops professional credentials digital ID wallet

InfoMart has developed a digital career wallet to help people manage their professional credentials through their mobile phones.

Consumer can download the InfoMart Career Wallet and build a profile including information about past employers, degrees, licenses, certifications and skills training with verification and validation by InfoMart with the click of a button, according to the announcement. The app gives the user control over their data sharing, including the ability to grant permission for the enterprise to access credentials directly from InfoMart through its API.

The company says its inspiration is the extension of capabilities from InfoMart’s Advantage Students application for healthcare and education clients to other areas, as businesses of all types struggle with remote employee onboarding and screening.

“People can manage their data. Career Wallet creates a digital twin of the consumer, with a collection of credentials representing their identity, past achievements, and future abilities,” states Tammy Cohen, founder and chief visionary officer of InfoMart. “As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution and upskilling becomes core to career growth, a consumer can easily store and verify their training credentials. They can then immediately share them with future or current employers.”

Imprivata forms Middle East distribution partnership

Imprivata and Abu Dhabi’s Emerging Global Technologies have formed a distribution partnership to bring Imprivata’s digital identity for healthcare to the Middle East regional market.

EGT is an established Imprivata partner, and brings regional expertise in combination with Imprivata’s digital identity solutions to help clinicians focus on patient care and reduce time spent on accessing systems and administration.

“Imprivata is pleased to announce the development of our partnership with Emerging Global Technologies into a distributor role covering the Middle East which has a rapidly expanding healthcare sector. The collaboration will enable Imprivata to extend coverage within the region and offer our award-winning Authentication and Digital Identity solutions, backed with the sales, technical expertise, and respected track record of Emerging Global Technologies,” says Chris Nutty, director of international channels for Imprivata.

Ontario hospitals, Identos and SecureKey launch digital health record service

Partners Identos and SecureKey, along with four Ontario hospitals, have introduced an Ontario trusted account service building on Niagara Health’s Navigator mobile app.

The Ontario trusted account seeks to unify a fragmented ecosystem of digital tools and online health services. Its functions include securely sharing health information with caregivers, health care providers or family members, managing and accessing health information and services from multiple providers with a single login and password, and enhanced user control over access to health information, the announcement says.

The Navigator app was launched in 2019.

“Providing patients with a safe and secure Digital Identity service is another way we’re building a people-focused government that delivers simpler and easier services when, where and how the people of Ontario need them,” states Ontario Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Digital and Data Transformation and President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy. “This initiative is also an important step towards delivering on our promise to introduce a Digital Identity to all Ontarians by the end of 2021.”

The province will evaluate the project and consider expanding it beyond the four participating hospitals.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital identity | healthcare | identity verification | Imprivata | InfoMart | interoperability | Mastercard | Mastercard ID Verification | SecureKey