Estonia approves biometric database for law enforcement system

The Estonian government has approved the establishment of a database for forensic searches by law enforcement with an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), to increase reliability by compiling data from established biometric databases in a centralized system, reports BNS.

One objective of the move is to aid in domestic criminal cases, helping law enforcement bodies to resolve criminal offenses. Only officials who are specifically authorized to view and use the data will be able to access the ABIS, with additional limitations on the amount of biometric data processing and stated purpose. The database will also incorporate all data protection and transparency principles, says BNS.

Individuals will maintain technical ownership of data stored, and under the Data Protection Act (DPA) have the right to know who has viewed the information.

The biometric technology provider is not named in the report.

The country’s government would surely like to replicate its success in identifying people online to carry out transactions in the law enforcement identification realm with biometrics.

The ABIS market remains hot, months after Aware purchased a suite of biometric products from Maxar Technologies to extend its ABIS product family.

