Fabrick’s IDCM mobile biometric authentication solution secures remote transactions for Crédit du Nord

Open Banking Ecosystem Fabrick and retail banking group Crédit du Nord have jointly launched a new biometric authentication app for remote transactions.

Using Fabrick’s Identity Check Mobile (IDCM), the new mobile authentication solution provides a way for cardholders to biometrically identify themselves while shopping online.

IDCM allows for various biometric verification options, including fingerprint, face, and voice recognition, and is designed with the goal of preventing online fraud, particularly during the pandemic.

“The growth of e-commerce, which has been accelerated by the pandemic, places the risk of fraud at the center of the concerns for online shoppers,” commented Laurence Deschuyteneer, Head of Payments at Crédit du Nord.

“Crédit du Nord responds to this major concern of its private, professional, and corporate clients: this application guarantees both strong customer authentication meeting the requirements of regulations on payment services,” he added.

Fabrick and Crédit du Nord have released the new bank app to comply with the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) that came in effect in January, bringing stronger customer authentication requirements for both biometric and traditional solutions.

“Strong customer authentication that harnesses the power of secure biometric data is an increasingly vital part of modern banking, providing the convenient and protected transactions that customers demand,” said Fabrick Deputy CEO Marco Casartelli.

As part of the collaboration between the companies, the new IDCM technology will be integrated within Crédit du Nord’s app Mon epaiement sécurisé.

The related Software Development Kit (SDK) from Fabrick will be also available to other banks and financial institutions looking for biometric authentication options to add to their customer-fronting apps.

“Our IDCM solution brings together the integration between the credit card circuit players and banks creating efficient internal processes for our partners and benefits for their customers,” Casartelli added.

“Fabrick’s track record in leading innovation is the ideal accompaniment to maintaining a competitive market position,” he concluded.

