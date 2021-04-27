Face biometrics providers report gains: Aware 26 percent in Q1, Hikvision 10 percent for 2020

RealNetworks offers stock, Idex Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards confirm earnings

Aware has reported revenues of $4.4 million in its first fiscal quarter of 2021, up 26 percent on a year-over-year basis from $3.5 million, and robust growth in transactions protected by its Knomi biometric platform.

Knomi protected 7 million transactions in the first three months of the year, compared to 11 million in full-year 2020. Subscription revenue is increasing, consistent with the company’s strategic direction,

Net loss was up slightly on a year-over-year basis, or down slightly on a sequential basis, to $1.4 million, or negative $0.07 per diluted share.

During the quarter, Aware formed a partnership with Intercede to provide its face biometrics, and the U.S. federal agency that represents the partners’ first collaboration has been revealed as the Department of State, under a deal the agency signed with Guidehouse.

“Our strong topline performance in the first quarter of 2021 was largely driven by our continued success transforming our business to a more subscription and consumption-based model, as demonstrated by our 5x year-over-year increase in subscription revenue, as well as the success of our Intercede partnership and our acquisition of AFIX,” comments Bob Eckel, Aware’s CEO. “Our new model enables us to deliver solutions at any scale—whether it’s for local law enforcement agencies or the largest financial institutions—and benefit from high margins, SaaS-like revenues and robust retention rates.”

RealNetworks registers common stock offering

RealNetworks is begun an underwritten public offering of common stock to raise funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 15 percent of the common stock offered at the offering price.

The company filed a Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register the offering.

Hikvision reports 10 percent revenue gains in 2020

Hikvision has announced revenue growth of 10.14 percent in its fiscal 2020, reaching $9.78 billion (RMB 63.5 billion) for sales of its cameras and biometric technology.

In the first quarter of 2021, Hikvision reports a 48.36 percent year-over-year increase to $2.15 billion (RMB 13.99 billion) in revenue. Net profit in the quarter was $334.1 million (RMB 2.17 billion), nearly 45 percent higher than the same period in 2020.

Hikvision USA President Tony Yang noted that challenges remain in the U.S. market, but the company’s confidence is higher because of the improving economy.

The company has also increased investment as a percentage of its overall expenses, surpassing 10 percent last year, up from 7.6 percent in 2017.

Idex issues annual report and notice of new CFO incentive grant

Idex Biometrics has filed a Form 20-F with the SEC, confirming the company’s fiscal results for 2020 as stated in its annual report.

New Idex Chief Financial Officer Jamie Simms has also accepted a grant of 2.75 million incentive subscription rights to Idex Biometrics’ shares, according to a separate company disclosure.

FPC publishes annual report

Fingerprint Cards’s annual report, reiterating its previously-announced 2020 results and reviewing the company’s positioning for mobile devices, PCs, biometric payment cards and access control.

The company notes a rebound in demand for its capacitive biometric sensors in the mobile market, particularly its side-mounted sensor, as some manufacturers chose an alternative to under-display fingerprint sensors. FPC also says it plans to broaden its supplier base going forward.

CEO and President Christian Fredrikson says biometrics could make inroads in payments and computers in 2021.

