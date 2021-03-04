Aware partnership with Intercede brings biometric cybersecurity to large enterprises, federal agencies

US agency is first joint customer win

Aware is partnering with cybersecurity solutions provider Intercede to address digital security concerns with the integration of biometrics into the latter’s credential management system.

Intercede will implement Aware biometric solutions, including Astra, AwareXM and PreFace, into the MyID Credential Management System for law enforcement, federal agencies and large enterprises. Those customers can use MyID to issue and manage digital identities, and issue smart card credentials for multi-factor authentication.

The combined biometrics and cybersecurity expertise of the partners can protect agencies and enterprises from the rising threat of data breaches and identity theft, according to the announcement.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Intercede,” said Bob Eckel, chief executive officer and president of Aware. “Intercede’s long track record of tackling digital identity challenges speaks for itself, and we are thrilled they will be incorporating some of our leading biometric products to further strengthen their two-factor authentication and protect their customers.”

The deal is a five-year agreement, with an extension option. The partners have already picked up a major joint customer win, with a U.S. federal agency signing on to deploy digital IDs with biometric security.

“Intercede and Aware are a natural fit,” remarked Klaas van der Leest, chief executive officer of Intercede. “By integrating Aware’s solution set into the MyID identity and credential management platform, our customers benefit from the highest levels of identity assurance delivered as an easy to consume commercial off-the-shelf solution. Aware enables the biometric features of MyID including ISO compliant face image capture and formatting for a smart card, ten-finger civil applicant enrollment, high speed one-to-many fingerprint duplicate checking to search for prior enrollments, and NIST MINEX compliant finger template generation for storage on a smart card as part of the personalization process.”

Intercede says MyID is a feature-rich credential management system that enables organizations to make the use digital identities with a wide range of devices simple, secure and scalable.

Aware recently reported significant revenue gains driven by major growth in subscriptions for its biometric software, and also launched its ABIS for large-scale identity systems.

