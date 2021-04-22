HID Global launches workforce multi-factor authentication solution

HID Global has launched its WorkforceID Authentication to general availability, giving enterprises a cloud solution for issuing, managing and using digital identity credentials for physical and logical access control.

Organizations can use HID WorkforceID Authentication to streamline, simplify and secure logins by all users to all applications throughout the enterprise environment, with easy integration to Microsoft’s on-premise or cloud Active Director environments, the company says. Multifactor authentication (MFA) can be performed through HID ActivID one-time password tokens and security keys, smart cards, or the HID Approve mobile app, which supports biometrics.

The solution is compliant with ISO 27001 standards and, and is SOC2 certified.

“A person’s identity has become the new security perimeter in a hybrid workplace that now extends from home to the office and everywhere in between,” says Julian Lovelock, VP of HID Global’s IAM Global Business Segment. “The addition of multi-factor authentication to the HID WorkforceID platform advances our vision of a unified and flexible approach to identity and access management for an organization’s employees, partners and contractors. This is the next step in providing a suite of applications that manage digital and physical identity credentials through one convenient cloud platform.”

