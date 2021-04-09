Onfido recognized for biometric data analysis capabilities, market standing

Distinction in KuppingerCole Market Compass

Onfido has been highlighted as ‘Outstanding in Biometric Data Analysis’ in the KuppingerCole Market Compass for Providers of Verified Identity.

The company achieved the ‘Notable Vendor’ distinction for positive scores in KuppingerCole evaluation criteria of Security, Usability, and Deployment, as well as Interoperability and Market Standing.

“Onfido analyzes biometric and liveness data with close attention to the trustworthiness of that data,” said Anne Bailey in the KuppingerCole Market Compass for Providers of Verified Identity 2021.

The award directly mentioned Onfido’s ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, the accessibility features of its software development kit (SDK), and its collaborative work with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in its Regulatory Sandbox.

“Dedicated efforts with the UK’s ICO have worked to identify and reduce algorithmic racial bias,” Bailey added. “Artificial Intelligence (AI) models are used to detect face insertion, photo-of-a-photo detection, spoofing detection, video submission, and font anomalies. A dedicated team of AI developers maintains and improves on these capabilities.”

Onfido has been growing steadily, announcing record revenues for its 2020 fiscal year in February, and partnering with Bitex on KYC for crypto investors in March.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our product capabilities and market position,” said Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at Onfido, commenting on the KuppingerCole award.

Onfido remotely proves a person’s real identity by verifying their photo ID and comparing it to their facial biometrics, through the use of artificial intelligence and the support of identity experts, the announcement notes.

“This distinction for biometric data analysis speaks to our dedicated efforts in developing a strong hybrid approach with record accuracy and reducing the industry-wide issue of algorithmic racial bias,” Trilli concluded.

Article Topics

