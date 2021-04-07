Q5id partners with NCMEC to step up child search operations

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Q5id have partnered to help trace children who have gone missing in the United States.

The partnership intends to increase community awareness of missing children and develop technology to help find those missing, though it is not clear from the company statement if the collaboration will involve Q5id’s face and palm biometrics.

NCMEC has, for the past three decades, been working with various stakeholders such as law enforcement bodies and through different channels including the social media, to trace missing children. The private and nonprofit organization operates a 24-hour hotline and broadcasts information about missing children through social media and a network of Amber alert distributors. The new deal with Q5id enables it to use new technologies and apps to distribute these messages.

John Clark, NCMEC president and CEO, said the deal will help bring more missing kids back to their homes: “NCMEC’s priority is to find missing children in our country, and continually improve the way we search for our kids. Social media and technology have been a big part of our success. By partnering with Q5id, we have yet another strong technology partner to help bring even more children home in the future,” said Clark.

For Q5id Founder and CEO, Steve Larson, the move is part of their objectives of protecting people and their families. “We are thrilled to partner with NCMEC to help bring more children home safely. We are excited to start developing new technologies to help find missing children. NCMEC’s expertise in locating child combined with Q5id’s cutting-edge technology will lead to new ways to bring missing children home.”

Q5id’s core platform provides individuals with a self-managed identity to protect consumers and businesses from identity theft and fraud with cutting-edge biometrics and encryption techniques. The platform lets consumers authenticate transactions by taking a selfie and a picture of one of their palms to match their enrolled identity information.

Q5id announced last month it had earned the SOC 2 Type 1 certification which highlights the level of security of biometric data held by the company.

