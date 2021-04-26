Unum ID secures funding and brings biometrics-backed digital ID to accelerator

Franklin Templeton invests, Plug and Play accepts

San Francisco-based decentralized identity platform, Unum ID has secured funding from Franklin Templeton to support its vision of a ‘sharified’ (shared, verified), digital identity which utilizes mobile device biometrics and brings together email credentials, passwords and other verifications all in one place.

The company also recently announced via Twitter that it has been selected for the Plug and Play accelerator’s recent batch of enterprise tech startups. Plug and Play is a network consisting of over 30,000 startups, 500 world-leading corporations as well as government agencies across industries.

Last year, Unum ID was also accepted into the EvoNexus Silicon Valley Fintech Incubator, a program that allows startups to build, collaborate and refine their market.

The company’s latest fundraising effort follows a successful round of seed funding (US$2 million) to grow a biometrics-backed online ID platform which uses cryptography to connect the person to a mobile device which is then connected to the individual’s online identity to result in a single customer identity. The demand for digital identity platforms and technologies has been growing steadily, even before the vast acceleration created by the pandemic.

