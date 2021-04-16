Videonetics’ face biometrics selected by Indonesia govt for facility access, surveillance

Company also upgrades technology partnership under Axis Application Development Partner Program

Videonetics’ biometric identification and authentication platform MeraFace has been deployed by the Indonesian government to build “an extremely robust and ‘highly secured’ facial recognition system.”

According to a company case study, MeraFace was chosen for its high biometric accuracy rates in recognizing and detecting faces, even in varied lighting conditions.

The system can also provide additional attributes, such as gender, age, and emotions, and comprehensive statistical reporting.

MeraFace was deployed to identify and classify VIP, suspected, and blacklisted people entering and leaving Indonesian Government Institution premises in real-time.

Specifically, the IP cameras system “was deployed at strategic locations with high human traffic flows including entry and exit and lift lobby area of the institution.”

Videonetics and Axis renew technology partnership

Videonetics has also renewed its technology partnership with secure network solutions provider Axis.

The new collaboration took place under the Axis Application Development Partner Program and saw the companies work together on several integrated solutions.

For instance, the partnership saw the integration of Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0 within AXIS Zipstream Technology, which reduced the cost of bandwidth, server equipment, data storage systems, as well as the complexity of video surveillance systems.

Moreover, Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0 was integrated with AXIS Radar, providing enhanced visual information of the scene.

Another part of the new collaboration between the two firms focused on embedding Videonetics AI-enabled Video Analytics directly to the AXIS IP cameras.

This not only enabled each camera to operate independently with real-time detection capabilities but simultaneously eliminated the need for additional hardware.

