Vision-Box renews Sint Maarten airport biometrics contract

Vision-Box has renewed its biometric technology supply contract with the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) in Sint Maarten.

Building on an established partnership between the companies, the new effort aims at supporting the economic recovery of the island in the wake of the Covid pandemic and devastating effects of Hurricane Irma.

“We are delighted to continue working with PJIAE, and the local government, building on our trusted partnership over the years,” said Jeff Lennon, Vice President Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box.

“Sint Maarten has been going through unprecedented tough times for the last three years following hurricane Irma and the pandemic,” he added.

As part of the collaboration, Vision-Box’s biometric Automated Border Control solutions will be deployed at PJIAE, including the company’s Advance Passenger Information System, and the Orchestra Digital Identity Management Platform.

“We fully embrace the vision of the airport to become one of the role models of an agile digital travel platform in the region, enabling them to attract more happy tourists to foster GDP and sustainability in the mid-term,” Lennon said.

Integrating Vision-Box touchless and contactless biometric solutions will now give Sint Maarten stakeholders greater control over the flow of people on-premises, as well as ample data to improve the airport’s entry/exit systems.

The new contract with PJIAE follows Vision-Box’s steady growth in the past year. In August last year, the company’s face biometrics launched to Osaka Airport and extended to AirAsia India at Bengaluru.

In September, Vision-Box biometric solutions were deployed in Dubai and earlier this month in Malaysia.

Article Topics

airports | biometric exit | biometric identification | biometrics | border management | digital identity | facial recognition | passenger processing | Vision-Box