Vision-Box to build biometric single token solution for Malaysia airport

Based on Orchestra digital identity management system
| Alessandro Mascellino
Vision-Box has announced a new partnership with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to provide a biometric system for a range of airport processes.

Under the contract, the company will design, develop and deliver a new, end-to-end biometric digital identity management system to be deployed at both terminals of KL International Airport.

The solution will be based on Vision-Box’s Privacy by Design-certified Orchestra Digital Identity Management Platform, a contactless passenger processing technology created to provide passenger safety and security measures during the pandemic.

“This announcement with MAHB is a major step forward in Vision-Box’s mission to make the industry more technologically efficient,” said Vision-Box CEO Miguel Leitmann. “Through integration, collaboration, and partnership, both Vision-Box and MAHB will see their ambition put into practice by unleashing the potential that contactless biometric technology offers.”

The partnership between Vision-Box and MAHB is part of the Airports’ single token journey initiative in Malaysia, a scheme designed to facilitate travelling by replacing physical boarding passes with contactless biometric systems.

“By implementing the Vision-Box Orchestra platform, KUL will be well positioned to safely securely and efficiently handle international passengers as a major hub in Asia,” Leitmann concluded.

Vision-Box has been very active during the pandemic, recently discussing the advantages of airport biometrics to limit passenger contact, and partnering up with Airside on a biometric immunity passport.

