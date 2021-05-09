ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI 2021)

Online

May 8 – 13, 2021

The Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction (ACM SIGCHI) will hold its annual flagship conference, the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI 2021), virtually from May 8-13.

The 2021 ACM CHI Virtual Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems is the premier international conference on Human-Computer Interaction and is widely recognized as the most important global showcase for human-computer interaction, provides researchers and practitioners from around the world the opportunity to gather to discuss the latest in interactive technology.

