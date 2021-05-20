Acuant selfie biometrics to secure Airside digital health pass

Acuant has engaged Airside in a partnership that seeks to prioritize privacy in the handling of biometrics and personal data for mobile identity verification processes in a convenient and cost-effect manner for the reopening of travel and public spaces.

According to a joint announcement, the partnership will enable the new Airside Digital Identity App to give users the possibility to be in control of things regarding the sharing of their Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and also about how, where and when they can share their personal data.

The app is powered by Acuant’s digital identification technology and users can simply scan and add their IDs, then take a selfie for complete and comprehensive biometric identity verification using facial recognition matching with anti-spoofing and fraud protection, the announcement notes. When launched, people will also be able to use the decentralized platform to securely share their COVID-19 vaccination status for a safe return to work and life.

The partnership comes as travels and businesses are set to safely reopen amid the pandemic. It is vital for users in the travel and tourism, hospitality, ecommerce and financial services industry, as well as for access to public buildings and venues.

The app, which provides accurate verification for passports and drivers’ licenses, is built using a privacy-by design approach, ensures data privacy due to its end-to-end encryption feature and uses no centralized database for storing identity data or biometric data.

The statement adds that thanks to the partnership, organizations will be able to enable consent-based sharing of biometrics for seamless and touchless experiences at airports, hotels, entertainment and sports venues and more; tie the user’s COVID test and vaccination credentials to their verified identity; provide secure, remote ID verification of high-value banking and lending transactions, and allow visitors and employees to enter an office building and automate critical points in the process by matching pre-enrolled biometrics.

“Enabling shareable IDs and health data is an important step in ensuring we can efficiently and safely return to some sense of normalcy, but data privacy is a top concern. People need to know the technology they’re entrusting with their personal information has a consumer-first stance on privacy. By partnering with Airside, we are making a convenient and safe return possible, while putting consumer privacy first,” Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri said of the partnership.

Amena Ali, CEO at Airside, said the partnership is in line with the company’s commitment to put privacy at the core of its technology. “Our technology is open and interoperable and it’s been easy to integrate with Acuant’s state-of-the-art technology, which speaks to their more than 20 years of expertise ensuring that secure digital identity is accessible to all,” the CEO said.

Acuant recently integrated its biometric technology into multiple apps in the cryptocurrency space for ID verification.

Airside also late last year linked up with Tascent to provide biometric solution for the travel industry.

