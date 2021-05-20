Boréas launches innovative finger-sensing technology for smartphones

Fingerprint Cards praises advantages of mobile fingerprint sensors

Fabless semiconductor company Boréas Technologies has unveiled a new piezo sensor that combines gesture detection with HD haptic feedback.

Dubbed NexusTouch, the technology was unveiled at the company’s booth at the online Display Week Symposium and Seminar event, running from May 17 to 21, and presented by the Society for Information Display (SID).

NexusTouch blends gesture and force detection with localized haptics beyond the smartphone touchscreen, and can detect a variety of actions, including taps, swipes, clicks, and multi-level force clicks.

For context, while a haptic motor causes the whole smartphone to vibrate, localized piezo haptics only vibrate the area under the pressing finger, allowing for a highly customizable haptic experience.

According to the firm, advanced gesture detection enables a number of new applications, including finger-clicks that make a smartphone feel like a DSLR camera and customizable trigger effects that replace mechanical toggles on a premium gaming phone.

Goodix in-display fingerprint sensor featured in new Oppo products

Goodix has released a new video showcasing its biometric sensors for mobile devices featured in new Oppo products.

According to the firm, the new Oppo Band Vitality Edition wearable features Goodix’s heart rate and blood oxygen detection sensor.

In addition, the company confirmed that the Oppo K9 5G upcoming smartphone will feature Goodix in-display fingerprint sensor.

This is not the first time Goodix partners with Oppo, having in the past provided sensors for the Find X3, the RedMagic 6 series smartphone, and RedMagic Watch, among others.

FPC highlights advantages of mobile fingerprint authentication

Fingerprint Cards recently posted a blog post highlighting the benefits of mobile fingerprint authentication.

Written by the company’s Vice President of Business Line Mobile Ted Hansson, the post showcases the substantial amount of time individuals waste unlocking their devices with traditional pins and passwords.

In addition, Hansson mentions how the adoption of biometrics had skyrocketed during the pandemic, driven by the necessity of individuals to stay home and use their mobile devices to access online banking and other services.

The executive then highlighted the security benefits of biometric authentication as opposed to traditional passwords.

Hansson also clarified he acknowledged the growth in the adoption of new biometric technologies like iris recognition and under-display sensors.

However, the executive concluded his post by claiming that the convenience and consolidated user experience (UX) behind traditional fingerprint sensors will ensure this technology will remain present in future smartphones, possibly alongside other forms of biometric authentication.

